Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover property and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

MyHomeGroup

MyHomeGroup, owner of SellMyHome.co.uk and RentMyHome.co.uk has appointed its first chief technology officer (CTO) this month to lead the business through a digital transformation programme. Manoj Varsani joins MyHomeGroup from The House Crowd, a proptech business which focussed on crowdfunded property investments. As its first CTO, Manoj delivered a new user experience and platform for The House Crowd which significantly increased conversion rates. Prior to working with The House Crowd, Manoj worked for Moo.com. Before that, Manoj worked for Informa Group, where he had a dual role heading up the project management office and projects team for one of its divisions while also taking on his first CTO role for another division, Ovum.

Harold Benjamin

Harold Benjamin will welcome to two new partners to the firm on 1 June, Mina Kakkad and Huseyin Huseyin. Mina joins the firm’s commercial property team. She has worked with the firm since October 2014 and is an experienced commercial property lawyer fluent in advising clients on all aspects of commercial property work including complex high-value investments, acquisitions, disposals, commercial lettings, portfolio management work and property finance. Prior to joining Harold Benjamin, Mina worked in the City for Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance and then Speechly Bircham. Huseyin will be a new partner in the property development and planning team. He joined the firm in April 2016 and specialises in the development of residential-led mixed-use schemes for large-scale developers. Huseyin is also involved in the new and growing area of build to rent acting for housing associations and pension funds in the development of private rental communities providing high quality and reliable management for tenants and a stable long-term income for landlords.

DWF

International legal business DWF has appointed insurance partner Iftikhar Ali to its London office where he will specialise in construction, power and engineering claims. Iftikhar joins from Simmons & Simmons where he led the construction all risks practice. With more than 13 years' experience as a specialist international disputes lawyer, Iftikhar regularly advises on a wide range of claims in relation to major property, construction and engineering projects domestically and worldwide, including Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. He specialises in liability, cover and comparative law. Iftikhar has previously worked with Chubb, Aviva, Zurich, CNA Hardy and Starstone.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.