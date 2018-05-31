Jonathan Portes, Alp Mehmet

Is it time to scrap the ‘tens of thousands’ immigration target, as Ruth Davidson suggests?

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London, says YES.

A politician picks a number from the air, and uses it to set a single, national target. This in turn drives a host of policies requiring government intervention into thousands of decisions made by businesses and individuals.

Central planning at its worst? Absolutely. But it also precisely describes the government’s net migration target. And while the target has never been met, it has still done huge economic and social damage.

We’ve seen NHS hospitals left with unfilled posts because the doctors they have hired from abroad have been denied visas. Entrepreneurs threatened with deportation because they made a minor error on their tax return. Britons who have lived here for half a century sent to detention centres.

All these stories have one underlying cause: Theresa May’s determination to reduce net migration, either by stopping people coming here or by kicking people out. We need – and we have – rules on who is entitled to come or stay. But an arbitrary numerical target is illiberal, unnecessary, and economically illiterate.

Alp Mehmet, vice chairman of Migration Watch UK, says NO.

The target is an excellent tool for focusing policy, as well as showing government failure.

It does not put off talent. International visa applications for university have risen 15 per cent since 2010/11, and study visas for Indian nationals increased 30 per cent over the past year.

The ceiling on high-skill visas may have been reached in recent months and may need adjustment post-Brexit, but let us bear in mind too that it is also intended to encourage investment in training, which has been abysmal in recent years.

Nearly two thirds of the public want a large reduction in immigration. The Tories promised to do just that. But net migration remains a quarter of a million a year – the same as in 2010 – and is contributing to annual population growth equal to a city the size of Bradford. England remains one of the most crowded places in Europe.

Instead of reneging, the government should double its efforts to reduce mass immigration. The failure of politicians to keep their promises should not mean letting them off the hook.

