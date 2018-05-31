2018 on course to be worst year for store closures since 2008

Alys Key

This year is expected to be the worst year for store closures on the UK high street since 2008, according to a new study.

More than 10,000 stores are expected to cease being used for retail this year, according to the Centre for Retail Research.

This is on top of the estimated 60,932 which have closed since 2012.

Many of the spaces are expected to be converted into housing or offices, or filled by coffee shops, beauty parlours and restaurants.

In the first five months of this year alone, retailers such as Toys R Us, Maplin, and East have all collapsed. Meanwhile many businesses are using an insolvency process called a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to slim down their estates and gain reduced rents.

House of Fraser, New Look, Mothercare and Carpetright are among those to have sought store closures with a CVA.

The rapid growth of online retailers is noted in the report as one of several factors in the decline of bricks-and-mortar. In 2008, the online share of the retail market was 7.7 per cent, but this has more than doubled to 17.8 per cent.

The report, released today, came a day after data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed that shop price inflation has hit a 17-month low.

