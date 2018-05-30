Fox sets date for shareholders to vote on Disney deal

Josh Mines

21st Century Fox will hold a meeting on 10 July for its shareholders to vote on the firm's potential merger with Disney, the company said today.

The Murdoch-owned media giant confirmed that it would back the deal, adding it was aware of Comcast's move to make an offer for the company.

A statement from Fox read: "21st Century Fox's board of directors recommends that stockholders vote in favour of the proposal to adopt the Disney Merger Agreement and the other proposals to be voted on at the special meeting."

But Fox also said it would be prepared to delay the meeting should it be required to send additional disclosure to investors.

Last week, Comcast said it was preparing a higher cash offer for Fox's media assets, in an effort to gazump Disney's $52.4bn bid, although it is yet to put in a formal bid.

Fox's merger agreement with Disney would stop Murdoch's firm from soliciting a proposal from another bidder, although it could consider a third-party bid if a formal offer was tabled.