Drax submits application for new gas generation project at Yorkshire plant

Drax Power Station has submitted an application to develop a gas generation and battery storage project.

The application was submitted today to planning authorities after Drax Power, owned by Drax Group, announced in September last year that it intended to replace two coal-fired generation units at its Yorkshire plant with up to 3.6 gigawatts of gas-fired power generation and up to 200 megawatts of battery storage.

Since September, the company has had a consultation programme for the project, which has been named Repower, in the local community and developed environmental and engineering reports for the application.

Andy Koss, chief executive of Drax Power, said that by launching Repower, the company would extend the life-span of the power plant and protect the jobs the plant provides.

“Working with the communities local to the power station has been an integral part of the process. The Repower project could secure the future of the power station beyond 2025 when the government says coal must come off the system,” he said.

The application must be accepted by the Planning Inspectorate within 28 days before it can be passed on to the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy which is expected to make a final decision next year.

Drax's six coal-fired generation units are being replaced with three of them already converted to biomass and a fourth to be converted this summer.

The Yorkshire power station provides around six per cent of Britain's electricity.

