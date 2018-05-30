Alexandra Rogers

Richard Branson Virgin Galactic is "ever closer" to realising its goals of commercial space travel after its VSS Unity rocket conducted its second successful test flight over California.

The media tycoon could be one step closer to propelling people into space after the rocket reached heights of nearly 115,000 feet above Earth, breaking the sound barrier of Mach 1.9, or 1,457mph.

“We are getting ever closer to realising our goals," Branson said. "Congratulations to the whole team!"

The trial will give an added boost to Branson, who has said he is in training to be an astronaut and that his first trip to space could be in “months not years”.

Virgin Galacticwill now conduct a review of the test flight and continue planning preparations for the next flight.

Virgin Galactic successfully tested Unity in April. It was carried by its mothership and released over California's Mojave Desert. The spacecraft then achieved supersonic speed before pilots shut down the engine and it returned to Mojave Air and Space Port.

It was a big milestone for the firm as it marked Virgin Galactic's first powered flight since the 2014 crash of its original spaceship, in which one of its two pilots died.

The space race so far has been dominated by Tesla boss Elon Musk and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos who are both also working on their own space plans.

Musk's company SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket into space earlier this month from Florida’s Cape Canaveral, while Bezos has used funds from selling Amazon shares to back his space company Blue Origin.

