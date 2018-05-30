Catherine Neilan

MEPs are going head-to-head with professional MCs in a freestyle rap battle tomorrow as part of the EU's efforts to win over the youth vote in what it dubs "our coolest event ever".

European parliamentarians from some of the biggest parties including the EPP and Alde have been teamed up with four rappers for the event, where they will take on "topics relevant to Europe today".

The topics will only be announced at the start of each rap battle, when MEPs including Tomas Zdechovsky and Dita Charanzova will take on Gramski, Dekay, Felman and MC Angel.

Eight Mile it's not. Battle 4 Your Vote is being held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg and while Eminem has taken aim at Donald Trump, the challenges of the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework doesn't seem to have troubled him much.

It forms part of the EU40, which aims to engage voters under the age of 40, and follows the success of last year's Battle for your Vote, which reached more than three million people.

Felman has put together a teaser in which he raps about "kicking populism right off the stage, ain't welcome in democracy so deny it its place".

After yesterday, Donald Tusk might have to have some words with him.