Torjus Roberg

Brazilian oil workers have planned a 72-hour strike beginning today, putting more pressure on the country's economy despite court order making the strike illegal.

The FUP, Brazil's largest oil workers union, is going ahead with the planned strike, claiming it had not been informed of yesterday's labour court ruling.

According to the state-led oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro, the disruption would not have an immediate major impact on the industry.

After news of the strike, oil company Petrobras and the federal government's solicitor general's office asked the country's top labour court to ban the strike due to the worker's anger being of a political nature and not labour-related.

Read more: RBS will cut lending to new oil and gas projects

According to FUP union leader Jose Maria Rangel, the strike is in response to the government of President Michel Temer's decision to deliver Petrobras up to foreign investors, worsening the already record-low unemployment rate.

The workers are demanding the resignation of Pedro Parente, chief executive of Petrobras, and reversal of some of the policies that has come into effect since President Temer rose to power in 2016. Petrobras' shares plunged more than three per cent as of 2.30pm today.

President Temer said: “There is zero chance of military intervention. What I see is a rejection both in the Ministry of Defence and throughout the military forces to any kind of military intervention.”

In the last week, the country has faced a 10-day-long trucker's strike over increased diesel prices which crippled Brazil's economy, the largest economy in Latin America. As a result, the government lowered diesel prices by up to 12 per cent but truckers are still protesting.

The strike caused supply lines around the country to be severely disrupted, leaving some major cities with little food, gasoline and medical supplies.

Read more: Oil price slides to $75 after signs that oil nations may increase supply