Channel 4 unveils shortlisted cities for new national HQ outside London

Josh Mines

Channel 4 has today revealed the shortlist of UK cities and regions vying to house the broadcaster's new national HQ outside London.

Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and the West Midlands will all take part in the second stage of the bidding process to be picked for the national HQ or one of the two creative hubs.

Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle-Gateshead, Nottingham, Sheffield and Stoke-On-Trent will compete for just the creative hubs.

The 13 shortlisted candidates have been picked from 30 submissions which were reviewed by Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon, chief commercial officer Jonathan Allan and the executive team. Channel 4's executive will visit the shortlisted regions and cities between 11 and 29 June before making a final decision on 1 October.

Read more: Channel 4 pre-empts government with new "national HQ" outside of London

"We’ve been incredibly impressed both by the number of pitches we received and by the high quality of the submissions – which has underlined the huge amount of creativity, innovation and talent right across the UK," Allan said.

"However we have to move to a shortlist phase and, after careful consideration by the Channel 4 Executive team, we’ve selected 13 cities that are best able to meet our vision for our new hubs in the nations and regions.

"We look forward to visiting all those on the shortlist as part of our second phase, but we will also be continuing to work with all cities and regions as part of our strategy to increase investment and support creative businesses, jobs and growth across the UK."

Today's announcement follows Channel 4 unveiling its All the UK plan in March 2018 which aims to ensure the TV channel serves the entire country and not just London and the south east.

Channel 4 aims to increase its content spend in the nations and regions by 50 per cent by 2023, and will house 300 of its staff at the national HQ.

Read more: History repeats itself: Forcing Channel 4 out of London won't end well