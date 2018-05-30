Oscar Lopez

A UK pilot’s union has secured a meeting with Ryanair after threatening a possible industrial action against the airline company unless it implements a transparent system to manage promotions and transfers.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) wrote a letter to the Irish company demanding that they agree to a meeting discussing staffing issues or face strike action.

Balpa’s national officer Terry Brandon said in a statement: “On behalf of Balpa, I wrote to Ryanair explaining that pilots urgently want to negotiate an agreement on seniority and pointing out that we would consider an industrial action ballot if Ryanair did not agree to talks.

“I can confirm that we have a meeting with the company next month when pilot seniority will be on the agenda for discussion.”

Read more: Ryanair among worst performing airline stocks in past year

Ryanair recognised trade unions for the first time in its 32-year history last December, but has since struggled to reach an agreement on the terms of the recognition, with some unions and faces several threats of strike action.

Separately today, Ryanair has agreed to an option with Niki Lauda that could see the Irish company take full ownership of the Laudamotion leisure airline in four years.

Europe’s largest budget carrier is waiting for EU regulatory approval to take a 75 percent stake in the former Niki airline, bought out of insolvency by the former Formula One star earlier this year.

Read more: Ryanair profits soar as airline presses on with Brexit shareholder shake-up

Ryanair agreed to take a 24.9 percent stake in the Austrian carrier back in March, saying it planned to raise that to 75 percent as soon as possible.

Lauda and Ryanair also agreed an option that allows the Irish carrier to buy the rest of Laudamotion as well.

But the threat of industrial action in the UK is hanging over the Irish airline, and could be particularly damaging following minor disruption due to strikes in Germany and Portugal.