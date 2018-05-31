Jasper Jolly

Confidence in the UK economy among consumers and businesses rose in May, offering glimmers of hope that second-quarter growth will bounce back after a dire start to the year.

Consumer confidence rallied to its joint highest since May 2017, after dipping in April, according to a long-running survey to be published today by pollster GfK.

The European Commission’s consumer confidence indicator for the UK, an unadjusted version published yesterday of the GfK index, jumped to a negative reading of three in May, its highest level since September 2016.

Read more: UK GDP: Economy suffers worst rate of growth in six years

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the leading indicator is consistent with year-over-year growth in GDP rebounding to 1.8 per cent in the second quarter, up from 1.2 per cent in the first.

Quarter-on-quarter GDP growth at the start of the year came in at only 0.1 per cent, with output per head falling by 0.1 per cent.

A strengthening outlook for Britons’ personal finances drove much of the improvement, with an index tracking expectations for the next 12 months rising by four points.

Economists have been hopeful that the diminishing impact of inflation may boost consumers’ spending power, boosting the economy – although a freeze in working age benefits and higher pension contributions could hold back any revival.

Read more: Consumer confidence improved at the beginning of the year

Meanwhile, data from Lloyds Bank will show that business confidence across the UK rose back to its highest level in four months. A net balance of 39 per cent of firms in May, up from 31 per cent last month, said they anticipate stronger prospects in the year ahead, in spite of the political uncertainty over a Brexit transition deal.

Hann-Ju Ho, a senior economist at Lloyds, said: “Firms appear to be brushing off the economic slowdown in the first quarter. As negotiations enter a critical stage, it’s interesting to see 35 per cent of firms anticipate Brexit will have a positive impact on their business activity.”

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said that fears over the state of the economy are holding back overall confidence, in spite of consumers feeling that their personal burden is easing.

“Consumers remain resolutely downbeat about the general state of the economy,” he said, with a negative index reading of 21 for prospects over the coming year. The overall index has remained at zero or below for 29 consecutive months.

Read more: OECD upgrades UK economic growth forecast