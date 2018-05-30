Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) is holding strikes at conciliation service Acas in an effort to hold off two Tube strikes planned for next month.

Drivers will strike on the Jubilee Line for 24 hours on the 6 and 14 June, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and train drivers' union Aslef announced earlier this month, after saying drivers aren't happy over the imposition of new timetables which they say are overriding current rostering agreements.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said Tube managers were trying to "bulldoze through timetable changes without agreement that ride roughshod over existing rostering agreements".

Aslef drivers will also walk out on parts of the District Line on the same dates in a row over the handling of a driver's reported safety breaches.

Discussions between TfL and the unions will be held on Friday 1 June, ahead of the strike planned for Wednesday 6 June in an effort to reach an a resolution in the Jubilee Line dispute, but TfL is not planning talks for the District Line row.

The transport body has said there is "no cause for a dispute" on the District Line previously, and said the driver in question was offered an alternative role after "a number of safety incidents" in their first few months of driving.

Aslef meanwhile, had said Underground managers had been picking and choosing which policies they applied.

Expected disruption from the strikes:

TfL will be providing more detailed travel information for passengers this week on the strikes, with around 60 per cent of service on the District Line expected if the walkout goes ahead.

The Jubilee Line however, will face more disruption if the strikes go ahead, as TfL reckons there will not be any service.

In previous similar walkouts, TfL has advised passengers to find alternative routes where possible and laid on extra buses and Santander Cycle hubs.

Nigel Holness, London Underground’s director of network operations, has said: "The new Jubilee Line timetable will benefit thousands of passengers every day as we extend the most frequent, peak-time service from 30 minutes to two hours.

"We have agreements with our trade unions on the amount of weekend working we ask our drivers to do, and implementing this timetable keeps us well within those agreements."

