David Bowie helped to popularise the new no-frills funeral package launched today by Co-op Funeralcare.

The funeral provider is offering a cremation without ceremony for £1,395, which it said is roughly a third of the cost of an average funeral.

The simple package has been brought to public attention by the deaths of David Bowie and novelist Anita Brookner.

Both Bowie and Brookner opted to have their remains sent straight to the crematorium with no ceremony.

Co-op said there was an increase in demand for cremations, with 80 per cent of people opting for the process in 2017 compared to just 19 per cent burials.

The group added that this coincided with a trend for relatives throwing celebratory parties instead of more traditional funerals.

"We’ve seen an increased demand for this simpler service and our priority is always to do right by the families in our care," said Caroline Jones, head of propositions for Co-op Funeralcare. "We’re expecting the demand for this offering to continue to rise, by introducing Cremation Without Ceremony we’re ensuring that we’re offering choices to families when the time comes to say goodbye.’’

The all-inclusive package costs £1,395 in most of the UK, and £1,230 in Scotland. Relatives have to pay an additional £95 for delivery of the ashes.

