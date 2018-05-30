DLR to be hit with industrial action by members of the RMT union

Alexandra Rogers

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will be hit with a further strike by workers of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

Cleaners, security staff and travel safe officers on the DLR will be taking industrial action, the RMT confirmed, in protest at a breakdown in talks with contractor ISS on the contract with Keoilis Amey Docklands.

The workers will not turn up for duty from the early morning od Wednesday 13 June to the following Thursday morning.



RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “We are supporting our members in this further phase of strike action in a bid to force management to honour agreements, pay staff their contractual hours and give their staff proper respect and dignity at work.



“It is now time for the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, to step in and sort out this company who are abusing a key group of London transport workers on his watch.



“The union remains available for meaningful talks.”

