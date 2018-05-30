'Well-positioned' Bodycote bounces after upping annual forecasts

Oliver Gill

Investors in Macclesfield-based engineer Bodycote were buoyed today as the FTSE 250 firm projected it would top full-year profit expectations.

The firm was the leading gainer on London's mid-cap index with shares surging around eight per cent.

Revenue over the first four months of 2018 was 10 per cent higher on a constant currency basis at £243m

Following such "robust growth" the firm "expects full-year revenue to be higher than previously expected and headline operating profit to be slightly ahead of current analysts' consensus".

Bodycote, which employs more than 5,000 people, provides specialist heat treatments and coatings to strengthen a range of metals, often used in engines. Last month the firm signed a £160m 15-year contract with Rolls-Royce to support the development of its troublesome aircraft turbine blades.

The firm said profit margins were improving, the proceeds of which would partially be used to invest in business development.

Jefferies analyst Andy Douglas said Bodycote is "well-positioned for more progress over the next few years", adding there was "scope for M&A in the future".

"We continue to believe there is still runway in the group's investment case - there is an attractive growth story at Bodycote," he said.

