Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a young woman was found dead in the City over the weekend.

Bethany-Maria Beales was found in an open area of the Heron apartment building near Moorgate on Saturday 26 May.

The 22-year-old had injuries consistent with a fall from a height and died at the scene.

A man and a woman, both aged 38, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Both have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

City of London Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the Heron building and surrounding area on Saturday to come forward. The building is on Moor Lane, not to be confused with Heron Tower on Bishopsgate.

In a statement, Beales's family said she was "the world to us all".

“She had the brightest smile and the most beautiful singing voice. She was our songbird. She had an amazing talent that, if it had been seen by the world, would have become known to millions.

“To say we will miss her does not come close to describing how we feel. Our world will never be as bright again now that our shining star has gone.”

