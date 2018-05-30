Rebecca Smith

Singapore Airlines said today it will be relaunching the world's longest commercial flight later this year, which will be a near 19 hour non-stop flight from Singapore to New York.

The daily non-stop journey will set off from Changi, Singapore and land at Newark Airport after 18 hours 45 minutes and covering some 16,700 km.

Flights will begin on 11 October and the route will initially be served three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, before daily operations get underway a week later.

Singapore Airlines will use the long-range Airbus A350-900ULR (ultra-long-range) for the flights, which will be able to carry 161 passengers, but won't be available to economy travellers.

It will seat 67 people in business class and 94 in premium economy, with tickets starting to go on sale from tomorrow.

The carrier had previously served the route until 2013 when services were suspended and the aircraft used at the time, Airbus A340-500s, were returned to Airbus.

Bringing the trip back means it takes the world's longest flight title and trumps those such as Qatar Airways' Auckland to Doha route which takes 17 hours 40 minutes.

Singapore Airlines’ chief executive, Goh Choon Phong, said:

Singapore Airlines has always taken pride in pushing the boundaries to provide the best possible travel convenience for our customers, and we are pleased to be leading the way with these new non-stop flights using the latest-technology, ultra-long-range Airbus A350-900ULR. The flights will offer our customers the fastest way to travel between the two cities – in great comfort, together with Singapore Airlines’ legendary service - and will help boost connectivity to and through the Singapore hub

Non-stop Singapore-Los Angeles flights are also in the works, with the airline saying more details on those will be unveiled in due course.

