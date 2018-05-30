Watch: Greggs tricks London foodies with a posh nosh rebrand

Alys Key

There is a special place in the nation's heart for bakery chain Greggs, but not everyone is totally convinced.

The company's recent efforts to expand its customer base have seen it add salads and wraps to the menu. One in 10 sales now come from its healthy options range.

But over the weekend Greggs went a step further, launching a disguised stall at London's Foodie Festival. The event, which is the UK's biggest food festival, featured Michelin star chefs and TV cooking stars.

Discerning gourmands tried the new Greggs lunchtime range which were rebranded with the rather more gourmet name of Gregory and Gregory.

Malcolm Copland, commercial director at Greggs said: “London is a global gourmet destination from its street food scene to the incredible array of critically acclaimed restaurants – so where better to try out our new lunchtime range. The reaction to the new menu has been fantastic and we’re now rolling it out across the UK.”

