The head of Transport for London (TfL) Mike Brown has apologised for the way in which the city's cycling lanes were brought in under Boris Johnson, saying it was "too fast and ill-thought through."

Speaking to LBC radio, Brown said: "I apologise absolutely for the way that the cycling lanes were delivered in the last mayoral administration.

"I think it was ill-judged, it was too fast and ill-thought-through in the speed in which it was done.

"I'm afraid it's the main downside of being in a democracy, because people want to do things in their term.”

Johnson introduced cycle superhighways in 2015 to allow cyclists to move more safely through the city's busy roads, but Brown admitted it had led to congestion in the capital.

He did however say the lanes had saved "many many lives" and that less people were getting injured as result.

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), which supports the City businesses, said that while it approved of improving road infrastructure for cyclists and road users, cycle superhighways had had a "mixed" impact on London's roads.

​"London is constrained by a finite amount of road space, and fully segregated cycle superhighways – particularly during construction – can place unreasonable pressure on an already congested road network through reducing capacity and increasing travel times in central London," it said.

In its submission to the current mayor's transport strategy, LCCI told Sadiq Khan it would like to see TfL explore whether new cycle lanes could be ‘semi-segregated’ during peak hours, rather than remaining part of the permanent infrastructure.

