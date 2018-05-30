Catherine Neilan

Talks are taking place at the highest level in Italy in a bid to avert a full-blown crisis within the EU's fourth-largest economy.

Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli and President Sergio Mattarella met this morning, as the country lumbers on without a government in place.

Populist parties Five Star and the Northern League are attempting to form a coalition once again.

The parties are trying to find “a point of compromise on another name” for the economy ministry, after Mattarella vetoed 81-year-old eurosceptic Paolo Savon over the weekend, Reuters reports.

But a top adviser to Salvini said a breakthrough was unlikely because the League was not prepared to abandon Savona.

“If it wasn’t possible three days ago, then it’s hard to see why it would be now,” said Giancarlo Giorgetti.

If they fail Italy will go back to elections, and a vote could be held as soon as July 29.

Markets attempted to recover this morning with stocks moving off their lows and the euro edging back above the 1.16 mark against the US dollar.

The FTSE 100 edged up 0.12 per cent in morning trading, while the FTSE 250 was up 0.14 per cent. Germany's Dax rose 0.3 per cent.

However the French Ca 40 was down 0.4 per cent.

The so-called fear index the Vix was up 23 per cent, after falling 17 per cent yesterday.

Yields on 10 year Italian government bonds have fallen 7.4 basis points to 2.98 today, having peaked at 3.45 yesterday.

But this is still well below the seven per cent high they reached in 2012, when Mario Draghi was forced to intervene.

The turmoil has also sent Italy’s 10-year bond yields more than 300 basis points above Germany’s.