James Booth

Bill Browder warned of "great risks" to British citizens who are openly critical of the Putin regime just weeks before his arrest under a Russian Interpol warrant today.

The Hermitage Capital boss told City A.M. that unless the UK government stepped up its sanctions against allies of the Russian President more lives were at risk.

“The best thing the British government can do is to create devastating consequences for the actions the Russians took. If they don’t there will be more killings on UK soil,” he said.

“The Russian government is looking very closely right now at the reaction to the Salisbury attack and seeing whether the British government will do more then expel a few diplomats if they don’t replicate the US oligarchs sanctions list then there is a great risk for anyone in the UK who is at odds with the Russian government.”

He is an outspoken critic of the Russian government which he blames for the 2009 death of his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in a Russian prison.

In March he warned MPs he believed the Russians wanted "more than anything" to arrest him and "get me back to Russia and then kill me in the control of their own system".

Speaking to City A.M. in the wake of the attacks on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, he urged the government not to make the same mistakes it had done in the wake of the assassination of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

“It is all about creating consequences, if there is any sense of appeasement that is going to play badly in the future as it has after the non-action after Litvinekno was murdered,” he said.

Following Browder’s arrest today Guy Verhofstadt, the European parliament's chief Brexit co-ordinator, said: "Worrying that autocratic Russia can get democratic Spain to go after someone fighting to expose Putin's crimes and those responsible for Magnitsky's murder."

"Bill Browder's rights must be protected," he added in a tweet messaged to Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy.