Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson's dad Stanley has suggested there should be a second Brexit vote because of Russian interference.

The I'm A Celebrity contestant told Good Morning Britain it was "perfectly obvious the Russians were pretty heavily involved in the American election" in 2016, suggesting that the Kremlin similarly had an impact on the EU referendum of the same year.

"It’s perfectly obvious to me at least that there is far more in the Brexit vote than has so far come out," he said.

"We are getting the Facebook stuff, the data which went into Facebook, all the tweets, and above all, some mega event like a massive migration crisis in the run-up to the 2016 election," Johnson senior added. "If it was proved conclusively that everything I said happened, happened then you might say, some might say, was this a fair fight?"

The former Conservative MEP said the country should "not have a second referendum but let’s have a rerun of the first".

His son, the foreign secretary, might be less than pleased at this suggestion, having repeatedly shut down talk of a second vote.

When asked about the matter earlier this year, he said: "The most important thing is to get on and deliver on the will of the British people and to do it with style and with panache and to get a great result not just for the UK but for the rest of our friends and partners in the European union and that is what we are going to do.”

Meanwhile his Valentine's Day speech, the Uxbridge MP said a rerun would be a "disastrous mistake that would lead to permanent and ineradicable feelings of betrayal," adding. "Let's not go there."

The same speech sought to appease those who felt dispossessed by the original result, saying: "We must reach out to those who still have anxieties... and [show them] that the very opposite is true – that Brexit can be grounds for optimism, rather than fear."

However there are plenty of people - not least George Soros, who is funding the anti-Brexit group Best for Britain - who would agree with Johnson the elder.

The billionaire investor said on Monday that the campaign for a second referendum would begin "in the next few days" and that there was time left for Britain to "rescind" Brexit.