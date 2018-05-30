Alexandra Rogers

Chris Grayling has promised to take action to resolve the "wholly unsatisfactory" levels of disruption caused by Network Rail's huge timetable overhaul that has seen multiple trains cancelled and delayed.

The transport secretary is under fire from passengers who have complained of delayed, overcrowded and cancelled services from 20 May, when the new changes – affecting every single train – were ushered in a timeframe of just three weeks.

In a letter to MPs, Grayling said the industry had "failed passengers".

"A combination of delayed Network Rail infrastructure works and reduced planning time mean that the new timetable was finalised much too late to permit adequate logistical planning for the timetable changes," he said.

Read more: Britain's biggest rail timetable shakeup in decades starts today

"Network Rail's system operator division is responsible for taking all planned timetables and making sure that the plans for the whole network are workable and do not create conflicts between different types of service. If they are unable to do so to the expected timescales, it causes chaos for the train companies."

Grayling added that while he expected there to be some disruption, the scale of the problem has "far outstripped any expectation".

He said he and the rail minister, Jo Johnson, were in daily conversations with Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs the affected Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern services, to resolve the situation.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Late timetables have certainly not helped the recent events but there are many other factors across the industry involved and we are looking at understanding the root cause so that future changes can be implemented more smoothly.”

The changes were introduced to increase capacity along the railways by creating space for 40,000 more passengers to travel in and out of London and allowing 24 trains will run every hour.

​The boss of GTR, Charles Horton, said the benefit to passengers would be felt "immediately".

However, passengers were still complaining of mass cancellations and delays ten days into the project.

4 consecutive trains cancelled this morning from Shoreham. No trains north or south for over an hour #shambles #thameslink #RailPlan2020 @TLRailUK pic.twitter.com/lzL255cvdU — Lloyd Buxton (@lloydbuxton) May 30, 2018

Previous @GNRailUK train breaks down at #Harringay. Issue with doors, was so overcrowded they probably couldn’t close! Next train + 30mins + shunt = back on track! #RailPlan2020 #fail — Louise Mc F (@Louiemcf) May 30, 2018

One user circulated a petition on Twitter to strip GTR of its contract. So far, the petition has gained more than 2,700 signatures of the 10,000 needed for a debate in parliament.

Read more: 'Meltdown Monday' kicks off in first test of mass rail timetable shake-up