A government minister has today warned consumers not to use one of the UK's biggest secondary ticket resellers, Viagogo.

Digital minister Margot James described Viagogo as "the worst" site for fans to buy tickets on.

It follows the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) releasing its ruling on Viagogo yesterday, which found that the company breaks advertising rules by failing to make all fees clear to consumers.

Despite Viagogo agreeing to make its compulsory fees "sufficiently clear" by 26 May, it had not yet made necessary changes.

James made the comments on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning, as she told gig fans: "don't choose Viagogo, they are the worst."

Other sellers including Seatwave, GetMeIn and StubHub have also faced action from the ASA over "drip pricing," where additional fees like VAT, booking and delivery are added at the end of the booking process.

The Competition Watchdog said last month it would launch legal action against Viagogo after it failed to make changes to its booking processes.

It said that buyers should be told if there was a risk of them being denied entry to a venue, what exact seats they would be in and who was selling the ticket.

