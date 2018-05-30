On the hook: Fishing Republic's shares slump as it posts a full-year loss

Alys Key

Aim-listed retailer Fishing Republic's shares dropped more than 22 per cent in early trading this morning after it posted its annual results.

At the time of writing, the company was trading at 10.75p, a 12.2 per cent drop on yesterday's close.

The figures

The company swung to a loss before tax of £2.3m in 2017, compared to a profit of just over £400,000 in the prior year.

Revenue grew by 57.8 per cent to £9.2m on the back of 12.4 per cent like-for-like sales growth, though this was below management targets.

Read more: Shop prices have had their biggest fall since January 2017

Why it's interesting

Fishing Republic's shares sank by 40 per cent back in November after it warned that trading conditions had not been favourable.

This resulted in a total shakeup of the business, including the departure of the chief executive and two other board members.

An acting CEO completed an appraisal of operations in January and has now left the company, leaving the group to search for a new boss while chair James Newman takes on executive powers.

In January, the company used a £1.3m placing to support the business, which has been struggling with tough competition from the likes of Angling Direct and independent retailers. It also flagged that it needs to improve its online operations.

Read more: Angling Direct reels in higher profit and revenue

What Fishing Republic said

James Neman, executive chairman, insisted that the group was taking "firm action" to address the disappointing results.