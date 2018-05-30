Rebecca Smith

The UK recorded the lowest number of strikes ever last year, according to figures out today from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There were 79 stoppages, marking the lowest figure since records for stoppages began in 1891.

The transport and storage sector accounted for 68 per cent of all working days lost due to labour disputes, and the strikes within that sector predominantly affected public transport.

ONS senior statistician David Freeman said:

While the number of days lost wasn’t quite a record low, it has significantly reduced since the early 1990s. This is a stark contrast to the levels seen when the miners went on strike in the 1970s and 1980s, and the even greater levels of industrial action in the 1910s and 1920s.

In 2017, the number of workers involved in labour disputes was 33,000, also the lowest total recorded. The year before, there were 154,000 workers that took part in strike action during 101 stoppages.

Wage rows were the main reason for around half the stoppages last year. Pay rows have been the main cause of disputes in recent years, except in 2009 and 2010 when redundancies after the downturn were the main driver of stoppages.

There were 276,000 working days lost due to labour disputes in 2017, the sixth lowest annual total, and down on the 322,000 posted in 2016.

However, while the number of stoppages has declined in recent times, the size of the disputes has risen, the ONS said. The median number of days lost per stoppage has been on the rise for the past four years.

The highest annual total for working days lost on record was 162.2m in 1926, the year of the general strike. Since then, there have only been three years when the annual total of working days lost has topped 20m.

The ONS said since 2000, the highest annual total of working days lost was 1.4m in 2011, predominantly due to two large public sector strikes.

Working days lost in the UK

