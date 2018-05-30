Catherine Neilan

The boss of Hermitage Capital and Putin critic Bill Browder has been released after he was arrested in Spain on a Russian Interpol warrant.

Browder, who is head of the Global Magnitsky Justice campaign, tweeted just before 10:30am GMT that he had been released "after Interpol General Secretary in Lyon advised them not to honour the new Russian Interpol Red Notice".

"This is the sixth time that Russia has abused Interpol in my case," he added.

"Ironically, the reason I’m in Madrid is to give evidence to senior Spanish anti Russian mafia prosecutor Jose Grinda about the huge amount of money from the Magnitsky case that flowed to Spain. Now that I’m released my mission carries on. Meeting with Prosector Grinda now."

The hedge fund boss had tweeted throughout the arrest, in Madrid, with his first message opening: "Urgent... Going to the police station right now."

Urgent: Just was arrested by Spanish police in Madrid on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant. Going to the police station right now. — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) May 30, 2018

A subsequent tweet, taken from the back of a police car, added: "They won’t tell me which station".

In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station pic.twitter.com/Xwj27xC7Zd — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) May 30, 2018

A third showed his warrant, which states he has been arrested for fraud.

This is the arrest warrant pic.twitter.com/Cr1Sf4vS4a — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) May 30, 2018

Just weeks ago he told City A.M. that British citizens who were critical of the Putin regime were at "great risk", warning that unless the UK government acted there would be "more killings on UK soil".

Back in March he told MPs he believed the Russians would like "more than anything" to arrest him and "get me back to Russia and then kill me in the control of their own system".

His lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, uncovered a £174m fraud believed to have involved Russian officials against Hermitage Capital Management.

Magnitsky was imprisoned and died in a Russian jail, amid claims he was tortured.

A Home Office minister called it an “atrocious murder” and it led to calls for the Magnitsky amendment, enabling the government to freeze the UK assets of those suspected of abusing human rights, which was recently approved by the Commons.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson said: "Very glad he has now been released. Moscow should concentrate on bringing those responsible for the murder of Magnitsky to justice."

Foreign office minister Sir Alan Duncan added: "Deeply concerned to learn that the Russians have tried to get Bill Browder arrested in Spain. He is a British citizen and we will establish the full facts ASAP."

Number 10 was unable to comment at the time of writing.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European parliament's chief Brexit co-ordinator, said: "Worrying that autocratic Russia can get democratic Spain to go after someone fighting to expose Putin's crimes and those responsible for Magnitsky's murder."

It comes a day after a Russian journalist who was openly critical of Russia was shot dead in Ukraine on Monday.

Arkady Babchenko was shot in the back in his apartment in Kyiv and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, according to the Kyiv Post.