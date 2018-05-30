Wally Pyrah

HONG Kong may be in the middle of another heatwave, with the thermometer regularly touching 34 degrees, but you can guarantee that connections of ALMABABY will be at boiling point when their seven-year-old lines up in the Class 3, six-furlong dash at 2.50pm.

It’s imperative that Almababy doesn’t get caught wide from an awkward draw of eight when the stalls flash open in a highly competitive handicap.

Dirt-specialist trainer Me Tsui has obviously earmarked this contest for some time, after his sprinter won over the track and trip from a similar handicap mark of 84 back in January.

A 5lb penalty for that success saw him go up in grade and compete in Class 2 company, and a handful of efforts – all on turf – can be ignored.

It was a similar scenario last season. He was never sighted against better opposition until dropping in class and racing from that magic figure of 84, subsequently winning.

All his wins have come against Class 3 company and a recent impressive dirt trial offers encouragement, provided jockey Derek Leung is in a prime spot by halfway.

This could be his day of glory again.

POINTERS

Almababy 2.50pm Sha Tin