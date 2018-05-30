Shop prices have had their biggest fall since January 2017

Alys Key

Shop prices in May showed the biggest drop for 17 months, in the latest sign that inflation could be cooling off.

Prices were down by 1.1 per cent, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the biggest drop since January last year.

The release of the data comes a week after it emerged that UK inflation dipped to a 13-Month low in April, adding to the Bank of England's interest rate puzzle.

But shoppers are still paying more for food, with inflation in May reaching 1.2 per cent compared to one per cent in April. Non-food items meanwhile fell by 2.5 per cent, the biggest drop since August 2016.

Although the decline could be good news for British consumers, it adds further pressure for the beleaguered retail sector.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers’ overall sales revenues are under pressure from falling prices and this comes at the same time as business rates and other public policy decisions are pushing up operating costs, leaving retailers squeezed at both ends."

Read more: UK retail sales bounce back in April after Beast from the East slump