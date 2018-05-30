Wednesday 30 May 2018 9:25am

Shop prices have had their biggest fall since January 2017

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
Shops And Businesses Support RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Shoppers are paying more for food but less for other items (Source: Getty)

Shop prices in May showed the biggest drop for 17 months, in the latest sign that inflation could be cooling off.

Prices were down by 1.1 per cent, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the biggest drop since January last year.

The release of the data comes a week after it emerged that UK inflation dipped to a 13-Month low in April, adding to the Bank of England's interest rate puzzle.

But shoppers are still paying more for food, with inflation in May reaching 1.2 per cent compared to one per cent in April. Non-food items meanwhile fell by 2.5 per cent, the biggest drop since August 2016.

Although the decline could be good news for British consumers, it adds further pressure for the beleaguered retail sector.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers’ overall sales revenues are under pressure from falling prices and this comes at the same time as business rates and other public policy decisions are pushing up operating costs, leaving retailers squeezed at both ends."

Read more: UK retail sales bounce back in April after Beast from the East slump

Tags

Related articles

The royal wedding and FA Cup final boosted sales at UK grocers in May
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

CBI: Retail sales tick up - but shop-keepers warn of gloomy outlook
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

UK inflation dips to 13-Month low in April
Oscar Lopez
Oscar Lopez | Staff