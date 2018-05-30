Directors of nuisance call companies could face £500,000 fines

Josh Mines

The government has today announced a fresh crackdown on bosses of companies who are caught plaguing residents with nuisance calls.

At the moment, businesses found responsible for pestering homeowners can be fined up to £500,000, but the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport wants to make company directors personally liable for breaking regulatory rules.

Unscrupulous directors often escape paying penalties by declaring bankruptcy before opening a new business under a different name.

Data protection watchdog the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it had recovered over half of the £17.8m fines it had handed out for nuisance calls since 2010.

"Nuisance calls are a blight on society and we are determined to stamp them out," said minister for digital and creative industries Margot James.

"For too long a minority of company directors have escaped justice by liquidating their firms and opening up again under a different name.

"We want to make sure the Information Commissioner has the powers she needs to hold rogue bosses to account and put an end to these unwanted calls."

Steve Wood, deputy commissioner of the ICO, added: