The latest Italian crisis could presage the end for the euro

Brian Monteith

There have been many warnings about the future of the euro, but so far the single currency has survived all the shocks and crises it has faced.

Now the economic and political challenges from Italy present its biggest threat yet – and together with Brexit open up a war on two fronts for the European Commission.

Long before it even launched, I read of many reasons why the euro currency was, for some countries, a bad idea. Most of those were economic.

It would be bad for Ireland, for example, as the interest rates that suited Germany would be too low to dampen the property inflation the country faced. And so it proved, when the financial crash came and left behind half-built estates and developments.

It would be bad for those countries that had a tendency to run large deficits, unless they were put in a tight straightjacket that brought greater fiscal and financial convergence with the more prudent members. And so it proved – for unfortunately the straightjacket was never tight enough.

In Italy, the economic consequences of the euro have not been dissimilar – economic growth has never recovered from 2008, unemployment remains dangerously high, and national debt as a proportion of GDP is 134 per cent.

But the problem there is more deep-seated, for it is political too.

Following the Italian elections in March and the eventual emergence of a coalition that could form a government, the threat to the euro has become more political than economic. The difference between Italy and Ireland or Greece is that the desire in Dublin or Athens to leave the euro never presented as serious a political threat in the same way as the growth of the “populist” parties in Italy.

In Dublin, few in government were advocating leaving the euro – they simply wanted to be bailed out, and at practically any price. Going back to an exposed floating currency or one pegged to sterling would have been far too humiliating.

In Athens, there was serious consideration given to leaving the euro – and it did have its advocates. But the country just did not have the means or the political will to see it through – and the troika of the IMF, the European Central Bank, and the EU Commission knew it.

In Italy, however, the coalition parties have identified the euro as an enemy of good government for the country. They have argued that it works against the national interest and made it difficult for Italy to recover from the financial crisis.

These arguments against the euro have become part of those parties’ appeal.

The reason that the EU, through its institutions and various players from individual countries such as Germany, has been intervening in the composition of the Italian coalition government is because Brussels officials know that the threat to the euro is a real and present danger.

The EU authorities wanted Italy to reduce its debt, but the coalition planned to increase borrowing, and contemplated launching a parallel domestic currency that would give it the opportunity to leave the euro – or at least provide a bargaining counter to gain leverage for debt write-off.

Non-performing loans are on the rise thanks to increasing interest rates that occurred earlier this year and predate the Italian political crisis. Any resulting collapse in Italian banks must impact on banks elsewhere on the continent.

Now the Italian coalition has folded its hand after its choice of finance minister – and by extension elements of its eurosceptic platform – was blocked by the President, and the warnings in Britain of euro currency sceptics Bob Lyddon, Gordon Kerr, and the Bruges Group are beginning to ring true.

The EU’s defence of its political project has now precipitated a political crisis.

The Italian President’s choice of an IMF banker as the new Prime Minister is unlikely to be approved in parliament, and another election will then be called. What happens then if the Italian people say enough is enough and reject EU interference once more?

What the Italian constitutional crisis shows is that the EU will stop at nothing to prevent the failure of the euro. It is not an economic project – it never has been. It is a political agenda, and a nation’s democracy is worth nothing in comparison.

For the UK – as we limp into the final stages of Brexit negotiations, led by donkeys at war with themselves, and undermined by enemies of the country whose goal is the break upof Britain working in league with Brussels – we ignore this truth at our peril.

Like the euro, Brexit is primarily a political project, not an economic one. Our leaders and negotiators must wake up to that, or lose.

