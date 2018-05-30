Nintendo’s share price jumps on announcement of three new Pokemon games

James Booth

Japanese computer games company Nintendo’s share price rose more than four per cent today after it announced three new Pokemon games.

At a press conference in Tokyo Nintendo announced three new games for its Switch console: Pokemon: ‘Let’s Go, Pikachu!’, ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!’ and the free-to-start ‘Pokemon Quest’.

Nintendo’s share price closed up 4.3 per cent today following the news.

Pokemon Go, which launched in 2016, is a ‘mixed reality’ game where people use their smart phones to track colourful creatures called Pokemon and then ‘catch’ them in real world locations.

When it debuted in 2016 it caused a worldwide sensation and sent Nintendo’s share price soaring by more than 25 per cent.

The latest games are designed for Nintendo’s Switch console which landed in the UK last year.

The Switch can be plugged into a TV and played like a traditional console or unplugged and used as a portable hand-held device.

Retailer Game Digital cited the popularity of the Switch for helping it return to growth last year after a poor run of sales.