The royal wedding and FA Cup final boosted sales at UK grocers in May

Whether revellers were celebrating the royal wedding or FA Cup final, parties in the sunshine sparked strong market growth for the UK's grocers.

The market grew 2.7 per cent on the year in the 12 weeks to 20 May, the day after both the wedding and the match.

In the day before both events, grocers rang up £415m as shoppers stocked up on party essentials. Burger sales were up 39 per cent and non-alcoholic beer grew by 64 per cent.

This was especially good news for Morrisons, which experienced 2.9 per cent sales growth ahead of the overall market.

Chris Hayward, consumer specialist at Kantar Worldpanel, said this was partly down to an eight per cent jump in alcohol sales as well as the relaunch of its own-brand 'Savers' line.

Meanwhile Asda's customers spent more in the period, with average spend rising by 56p to £26.88.

Hayward said: "Asda’s e-commerce offering is also proving a winner among shoppers – the grocer’s online channel saw sales rise by 7.6% year-on-year.”

This comes as rival Tesco slims down its own online operations with the planned closure of Tesco Direct.

Although sales were up for everyone except independents, both Tesco and Sainsbury's lost market share in the period, slipping to 27.7 per cent and 15.7 per cent each.

Asda and Morrison's clung on to 15.4 per cent and 10.5 per cent chunks respectively.

The slowest sales growth was at Waitrose with a 0.3 per cent increase, while online grocer Ocado was the fastest-growing, up 12.7 per cent.

