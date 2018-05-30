TP Icap's chairman Rupert Robson to retire at the end of the year

Lucy White

The chairman of TP Icap, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, has announced today that he will retire at the end of the year.

Rupert Robson, who formerly held senior roles at insurance services company Charles Taylor, the London Metal Exchange and HSBC, has sat on on the company's board for almost 12 years.

He became chairman in March 2013, but said in his governance letter to shareholders in the 2017 annual report that he saw the "need to bring in fresh perspectives" to the board.

"We will therefore continue to challenge ourselves to develop our Board succession plan, ever cognisant of the benefits that diversity, in all its forms, brings," he stated in the annual report.

Today, Robson added: "After almost 12 years on the board, and as the company develops its strategy for the period following integration, it is timely for me to retire at the end of this year."

He said that the integration of the voice broking business, which TP Icap acquired from Nex at the end of 2016 in a £1.28bn deal, was roughly halfway complete.

"We thank Rupert for his enormous contribution to TP Icap. Under his Chairmanship the group has been transformed, and looks to the future with a clear strategy for growth," said the firm's chief executive John Phizackerley.

