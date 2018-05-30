Rebecca Smith

With the big opening of the Elizabeth Line months away, Crossrail has released more pictures of how the new railway and stations are looking.

Construction of Europe's largest infrastructure project is in its final stages, with the new stations being fitted out with mechanical and electrical equipment.

The new Elizabeth Line trains meanwhile, are being tested between Abbey Wood and Canary Wharf, before the first completed infrastructure will be handed over to Transport for London (TfL) later this year.

Crossrail construction: How the Elizabeth Line is shaping up in the final stages

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

TfL will lead the trial operations and commissioning phase before the big opening in December, when the central section under London opens.

Simon Wright, Crossrail chief executive and programme director said:

Construction of the Elizabeth Line is now in its final stages with a huge effort underway to complete and commission this fantastic new railway. Significant progress continues to made with station fit-out heading towards completion, installation of platform screen doors complete, electrical equipment being switched on and train testing in the tunnels underway.

A key milestone on the way to the full opening of the Elizabeth Line was reached earlier this month when TfL took over the Heathrow Connect services between Paddington and Heathrow terminals two, three and four.

The services will be operated as TfL Rail, and become Elizabeth Line services when the main launch occurs in central London in December.

It is not all smooth sailing however, as TfL has been grappling with the complexity of train signalling and software on the branch of the line to Heathrow. It had initially hoped to roll out Elizabeth Line trains on the route down to the airport this month too, but that is now expected to be months later than planned.

TfL says the £14.8bn project is on track to be delivered on time and within budget, though London's transport commissioner has said it faces "increasing cost and schedule pressures" as it wraps up.

The new railway will serve 41 stations including 10 newly built ones spanning Paddington to Bond Street to Whitechapel, and run from Reading and Heathrow in the west through tunnels under London to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

