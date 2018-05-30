B&M defies bad weather and retail woes to report profit rise

Alys Key

Bargain retailer B&M defied retail gloom this morning with plans to add another 45 stores as it unveiled a rise in profit and revenue.

Shares fell over two per cent in early trading.

The figures

For the 53 weeks to 31 March, B&M reported revenues of £2.98bn, up 22.4 per cent on the comparable 52-week period in the previous year.

This came on the back of 4.7 per cent like-for-like sales growth in stores.

Pre-tax profits jumped 25.4 per cent to £229.3m.

The retailer opened 47 new UK stores in the period, and is planning at least 45 more in the current financial year.

Why it's interesting

The strong results came despite what B&M said was a "disappointing" fourth quarter. Like other retailers with offerings in DIY and gardening, it was affected by the poor weather conditions.

But B&M has delivered growth despite the well-documented headwinds on big-box retailers which has affected the likes of Mothercare, Carpetright, Toys R Us and Maplin.

Analysts at Liberum said that the one negative for B&M was its German operations. Transferring its acquired Jawoll business to the B&M operating model is taking longer than expected, and analysts said investors should take a "wait-and-see approach" on whether new products will resonate with German shoppers.

What B&M said

Chief executive Simon Arora said: "The B&M model is highly relevant for the current difficult economic environment, with its strong position in the value and convenience areas of retailing where physical stores are winning. The business is well placed for continued profitable, long-term growth. In a retail sector beset by structural challenges B&M's unique, disruptive model stands out as a success story."

