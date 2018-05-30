Rebecca Smith

The government is introducing height limits for drones in an effort to regulate the growing sector more effectively with more robust laws.

All drones will be stopped from flying above 400ft and within 1km of airport boundaries in new laws coming into effect on 30 July through an amendment to the Air Navigation Order 2016, the Department for Transport said today.

The rules will also require owners of drones weighing 250g or more to register with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and for drone pilots to take an online safety test, with these rules coming into force on 30 November 2019.

Meanwhile, drone operators will eventually be required to use apps so they can access the information needed to ensure any planned flight is made safely and legally.

Those who flout the new restrictions could be charged with recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or any person in an aircraft, and result in an unlimited fine, up to five years in prison, or both.

More people are using drones, with the CAA issuing a rising number of commercial licences - up from 2,500 in 2016 to 3,800 in 2017.

The rise in popularity has also come alongside an increase in incidents with aircraft, according to the DfT. The number has risen year on year, from six occurrences in 2014 to 93 last year, so the measures are aiming to reduce the chance of damage to windows and engines of planes and helicopters.

Baroness Sugg, aviation minister, said:

We are seeing fast growth in the numbers of drones being used, both commercially and for fun. Whilst we want this industry to innovate and grow, we need to protect planes, helicopters and their passengers from the increasing numbers of drones in our skies. These new laws will help ensure drones are used safely and responsibly.

The government said it wants to allow the potential of drones to be reached, while keeping safety high too. Drones already help inspect national infrastructure like railways and power stations, and PwC has predicted the industry could be worth £42bn in the UK by 2030.

The CAA and airports will have the power to make exceptions to the restrictions announced by the government in "specific circumstances" though.

Chris Woodroofe, chief operating officer, Gatwick Airport, said:

We welcome the clarity that today’s announcement provides as it leaves no doubt that anyone flying a drone must stay well away from aircraft, airports and airfields. Drones open up some exciting possibilities but must be used responsibly. These clear regulations, combined with new surveillance technology, will help the police apprehend and prosecute anyone endangering the travelling public.

