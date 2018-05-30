James Booth

Money and passport-maker De La Rue has reported a fall in operating profit in its first annual results since it lost out to a Franco-Dutch company in a bid to make the UK’s new blue passports.

Adjusted operating profit fell 11 per cent to £62.8m while revenue increased seven per cent to £493.9m.

In March De La Rue missed out on the contract to make the UK's new blue post-Brexit passport to Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto.

The decision was met with anger by some Conservative MPs including former Cabinet minister Priti Patel who called it "a national humiliation".

De La Rue had previously expected profits for the year to be between £71m and £73.4m but revised its guidance downwards after missing out on the passport contract.

Chief executive Martin Sutherland said: “Solid growth in all segments has been offset by strategically focused increases in investment in R&D and sales, which will drive long term sustainable growth. While losing the new UK passport tender was disappointing, it does not change our goals, nor does it detract from the underlying performance of the group which remains strong.”