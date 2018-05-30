Rebecca Smith

The Gym Group's founder John Treharne is stepping down as chief executive in September, the company announced this morning.

He will be succeeded by The Gym Group's chief financial officer Richard Darwin from 17 September.

Treharne will remain on the board as founder director, but steps down from the helm to leave "more time for his family and personal interests".

The company's boss has overseen its ascent from a single gym in Hounslow a decade ago to 133 gyms today.

A process to find a new chief financial officer is now underway.

Penny Hughes, chairwoman of The Gym Group, said:

On behalf of the entire Gym Group team, I would like to acknowledge John’s extraordinary achievement in pioneering the low cost fitness model and developing The Gym Group into the fastest growing company in the sector across Europe. His passion, vision and innovation have built a start-up into a market leader and provided access to fitness for all.

She added: “We are fortunate to have such an able successor for the CEO role in Richard Darwin. Richard has unrivalled experience and knowledge of both the multi-site leisure industry and the company, having been instrumental in delivering and executing The Gym Group’s strategy with John since IPO."

