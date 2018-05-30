Rebecca Smith

Advertising titan Sir Martin Sorrell has announced plans for a comeback after leaving WPP, confirming this morning he will use shell company Derriston Capital to kick off a new advertising venture.

The board of Derriston has agreed on the terms of a deal for an acquisition of S4 Capital, a newly incorporated company that has recently completed a £51m equity fundraising.

The reverse takeover will see Sorrell becoming executive chairman at the new company, named S4 Capital, with Paul Roy and Rupert Faure Walker appointed non-executive directors.

In an announcement this morning, Sorrell's return to the London stock market was confirmed, with the former chief executive of WPP taking the reins at shell Derriston, using it as a vehicle for "a multi-national communication services business".

S4 Capital has received "substantial non-binding letters of support" from a number of its institutional investors saying they would be willing "in principle" to provide over £150m of further equity to support the business' acquisition plans.

Sorrell is eyeing the establishment of a communication services business challenger through acquisitions initially.

Sorrell, now executive chairman of S4 Capital, said:

S4 Capital is a company that aims to build a multi-national communication services business focused on growth. There are significant opportunities for development in technology, data and content. I look forward to making this happen.

The move comes weeks after Sorrell's sudden departure from the company he established as the world's biggest advertising business following an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The specific reasons for his departure were not given, but in a statement announcing his resignation, Sorrell said: "The current disruption we are experiencing is simply putting too much unnecessary pressure on the business."

