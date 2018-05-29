Oscar Lopez

Former WPP boss Sir Martin Sorrell is set to vault back into the spotlight just over a month after his dramatic departure from the world's biggest advertising agency.

The high-profile businessman wil take up the reins of Derriston Capital, a London-listed cash shell, and use the company as a means to raise funds for a new marketing group.

The exact details of Sorrell’s next big move are set to be officially announced as soon as tomorrow.

Sorrell’s new venture comes just six weeks after his resignation from WPP in the wake of misconduct allegations, which were strenuously denied by the man dubbed 'King of Adland.'

Prior to his departure, Sorrell had been the FTSE-100's longest-serving CEO.

According to Sky News, which broke the story of Sorrell's return, Derriston has agreed to acquire S4 Capital, a new venture founded by the former WPP boss following his resignation.

David Rigg, a spokesperson for Sorrell, refused to confirm what he called “market speculation.”

However, Rigg did tell City AM that he wouldn’t find the move surprising.

“I always said that Martin wouldn’t take up golf after he left,” said Rigg. “So I think the story, if it turns out to be true, would demonstrate that he’s back in business.”

Speaking at an event in New York last month, Sorrell hinted at plans for a comeback.

"I am going to start again," he said when asked about his plans for the future. "I am not going into voluntary or involuntary retirement."

Sky News reported that Sorrell will be committing £40m of his own money to the new company, with initial investors fronting £11m to become Derriston shareholders.

Early backers include Lombard Odier, Miton, Lord Rothschild's RIT Capital Partners, Schroders and Toscafund.

Derriston, which is FTSE-listed, was originally set up to acquire medical technology, but has since widened its portfolio.