Labour's economic planning would end in tears

Earlier this week Richard Branson lashed out at Labour's plans for sweeping nationalisations, saying that the last period of widespread public ownership of utilities was “a dire time for this country.”

Given the unpopularity of Virgin train services (and public support for rail nationalisations) the colourful billionaire may not be the best spokesman for the anti-nationalisation cause, but context aside, he's not wrong.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has claimed that bringing utilities into public ownership won't cost a penny, as the state would simply “acquire an asset” from which it would draw revenue. This sophistry has been completely debunked, not least by law firm Clifford Chance who published an extensive piece of research on the costs (including the implications of taking on all corporate debt and bonds) as well as the legal quagmire that would result from international investors seeking redress through the courts.

Dismissing all of this, McDonnell now seems intent on adding banking to the list of services that he feels the state should provide. Following news yesterday that ministers are preparing for another round of RBS share sales, Labour said the government should instead “reorganise the bank under public control.”

He will double-down on this position in a speech due to be delivered today, where he will use the emotive issue of branch closures to push for more state control in banking. Whipping up the banker-bashing rhetoric which seems to give him such a thrill, he will accuse the government of “dancing to the tune of big bankers” by not preventing the closure of branches.

The government may be a significant shareholder in RBS following its bailout, but it is not making operational decisions, and nor should it. Some of the branches due to be axed see as few as 40 people a week come through their doors.

McDonnell already has plans to establish a state-run investment bank, pledging £250bn of taxpayers' money to launch it, and if he gets his hands on RBS he'll be playing with retail banking, too, sitting in Whitehall sticking pins in a map to plan where branches should be.

Labour's obsession with planning and directing economic activity would end in tears – and a lot more branch closures down the line.