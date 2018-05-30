Business services boom as consumer services sputter in tale of two sectors

Jasper Jolly

Britain's economy is the leading character in a “tale of two sectors” as services for businesses boom but consumer services struggle, according to data to be published today.

The business and professional services sectors are enjoying the best of times – at least in recent years – with sales volumes growing at their fastest rate since August 2015, according to a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Volumes fell for consumer services, while the balance of consumer services firms which reported above normal business volumes in the three months to May slumped to a negative reading of 26.

Consumer-facing firms have struggled as higher inflation has hit Britons’ pockets, with a number of high-profile retail firms, including Maplin and Toys R Us, already forced out of business this year.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said: “It’s a tale of two sectors in services this quarter as business and professional services pick up a head of steam, but the fortunes of consumer services, like hotels and restaurants, continue to be squeezed.

“For all services, rising costs are exerting pressure on margins, but in business and professional services, sales volumes are helping profitability.”

Growth in total costs per person surged, with 61 per cent of consumer services firms reporting an increase, although these are expected to ease but remain historically elevated in the three months to August.

