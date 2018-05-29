Tory MP Neil O’Brien says Amazon and eBay should pay extra tax

Oscar Lopez

Rising Tory star Neil O’Brien says that online retailers like Amazon and eBay should pay an extra three per cent tax to help the ailing UK high street.

The MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston said the tax could could raise as much as £500m a year.

O'Brien said the extra income from the digital levy could help compensate for dwindling sales in the UK’s bricks and mortar retailers.

The proposed tax would also be levied on search engines like Google, with those online retailers with global revenues in excess of £650m expected to pay up.

O'Brien told the Sun: “You could raise hundreds of millions through a turnover tax. This could allow us to do something useful for the high street.

“The Treasury want to do the right thing.”

According to the Sun, the backbencher is being backed by Tories like former minister Nick Boles.

O’Brien’s proposal comes amid a string of poor results for the UK retail sector.

According to research from peer-to-peer property lending platform Lendy published yesterday, the number of large UK department stores in England has fallen by 25 per cent in less than a decade.

Meanwhile, the poor weather in March and April sent retail footfall into a faster decline than during the recession in 2009.

Earlier this month, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) announced that UK retailers saw the sharpest sales drop on record in April.



