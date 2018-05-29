Oscar Lopez

Pret A Manger employees in the City today celebrated news that they would be receiving a £1,000 bonus after the company announced it will be acquired by German conglomerate JAB Holdings.

“I only just heard,” said Mohamed Naim, 19, who works at store on Fenchurch street. “I still can’t believe it. It’s a bit of a shock, in a good way.”

Still, Naim, who has only been with the company three months, said he has come to expect good things from the City’s favourite fast-food retailer.

“If there was a company that was going to do it, I’d expect it to be Pret,” he said. “In terms of how generous they are. It’s a really good thing.”

The sociology student, who just finished his first-year exams last week, said he would use the money towards his studies.

“It’s a really good way to celebrate finishing,” he said with a smile. “I won’t have to work as hard now.”

His co-worker, Ana Candelaria, 27, was also pleasantly surprised.

“I couldn’t believe it - you’re taking the mickey!” she said. “It’s really nice that we’re getting appreciation as well. It’s a reason to smile a bit more.”

Candelaria, who is saving up to buy a house in London, said the extra money would be a big help: “Maybe I can buy a house next year already!”

The good news for City employees comes after private equity group Bridgepoint announced it would be selling Pret A Manger this morning for an undisclosed sum, with reports suggesting it could be as much as £1.5bn

Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings bought the cafe chain through an investment vehicle of JAB Consumer Fund and JAB Holding Company.

Pret’s CEO Clive Schlee made the worker bonus announcement on Twitter saying: “We’ll be thanking the people who really matter by giving each of our 12,000 employees £1,000 when the deal completes.”

