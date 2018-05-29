Lucy White

Billionaire investor George Soros has said the European Union is in an "existential crisis", which could precipitate the next financial meltdown.

Speaking at the annual meeting of European think-tank The European Council on Foreign Relations, giving a keynote on "how to save the European Union", Soros said that "everything that could go wrong has gone wrong" for Europe.

He blamed the financial crisis and the refugee crisis for causing a rising tide of anti-European populism which, when combined with fiscal austerity, has the potential to rock the EU's economies.

"We are now facing the termination of the nuclear arms treaty with Iran and the destruction of the transatlantic alliance. This is bound to have a negative effect on the European, and particularly the German, economy," Soros said at the meeting in Paris.

"The strength of the dollar is already precipitating a flight from emerging market currencies. We may be headed for another financial crisis and that's the last thing we need."

Soros added that "territorial disintegration", as exemplified by Brexit, was another sign that Europe was in "existential danger".

"Brexit is an immensely damaging process, harmful to both sides," he added.

"Europe needs to do something drastic. It needs to reinvent itself. This initiative needs to be a genuinely grassroots effort."

He emphasised that rather than pushing for a more fully integrated Europe, the Union should take a "multi-track" approach which gives countries more flexibility to decide the role they take within the EU.

This was one point on which Henry Newman, director of think tank Open Europe, agreed.

"The only plan for the future of Europe is coming from President Macron, who almost literally wraps himself in the flag, and from President Juncker who wants 'more Europe'. That's not what people across Europe are asking for or voting for," Newman said.

"We've seen the Union withstand crises before and get through, so I don't think we should be calling the end of the EU. But there is quite a severe crisis."

Soros's speech came amid a political crisis in Italy, in which President Sergio Mattarella had vetoed the appointment of the economy minister nominated by a coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right Northern League. This means another election will have to be held.

