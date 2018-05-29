Matt Jones

A leading lawyer examines an intellectual property row with implications for this summer’s World Cup.

Q: What’s the issue here?

A: A cartoonist in Iceland has produced a line of T-shirts that show a little guy wearing an Icelandic strip and saying “Hu!”.

He did this as a reference to Icelandic supporters’ famous chant and wanted people to be able to wear them at the World Cup.

The issue is that a rights holder, who does not seem to have been identified by name in the press, seems to hold a trademark in Iceland for the word “Huh”, which they say is infringed by the T-shirts.

The Icelandic trademark office seems to agree with that, apparently saying that “Huh” and “Hu” are the same word.

Q: What are the legal implications?

A: Infringing a trademark does not necessarily require use of a sign identical to the trademark; you can infringe a trademark by using a sign which is confusingly similar.

One could imagine, for example, someone infringing a trademark for “Whoah” by use of the word “Whoa”.

Of course, that would depend on the context in which the word was used and the class of products or services for which “Whoah” is registered.”

Q: Where else could this be an issue at the World Cup?

A: Oh, it’s much more than a World Cup thing; whenever you market a product, you should take care to ensure that the words and images you use on and in relation to that product don’t infringe someone else’s trademark.

It’s important to note that you can’t necessarily get around trademark infringement just by changing a letter or two.

Maybe you can work something out with the trademark owner before you start to trade; they might be open to giving you a licence to use the mark, for example.

It’s always wise to sort these things out before you start selling, though!