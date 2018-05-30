Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover property, legal eagles and advertising. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Mayfair Capital

Matt Dimond has joined Mayfair Capital as managing director of international business development. He joins from InfraRed Capital Partners in London, having previously divided his career between Europe and Asia with roles at Macquarie Capital, GE and UBS Warburg. Matt brings broad experience in fund-raising, transaction advisory work and principal investment across real assets. This new appointment follows Swiss Life’s acquisition of Mayfair Capital in November 2016 and reflects its ambition to grow real estate assets. Matt will join the pan-European product development board of the business and Mayfair Capital’s management board.

Paul Hastings

Paul Hastings, a leading global law firm, announced today that preeminent M&A partner Roger Barron will be joining the firm in London, having been a partner at Linklaters for more than 17 years. Roger is a specialist in corporate law, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions, demergers and reorganisations and corporate finance. He has a wide range of sector expertise, including energy, utilities, media, and telecoms. He is a key boardroom adviser to a number of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 clients. Barron is featured in The Lawyer’s Hot 100 2018 and in 2017 collected a Financial Times Innovative Lawyers Award and the British Legal Award for M&A. His appointment follows the recent appointments of private equity partner Anu Balasubramanian and privacy and cybersecurity partner Sarah Pearce to the London office, announced earlier this month.

Teads

Teads, the inventor of outstream video advertising and the number one video advertising marketplace in the world, today announced that former global president of GroupM, Dominic Proctor, has been named as an adviser to the company’s board of directors. Dominic will leverage his vast experience as a leader of creative and media agencies to help bolster Teads’ client relationships and strategic focus on revolutionising advertising experiences for today’s leading brands. After more than 35 years in the advertising industry, Dominic has extensive media and marketing experience in multiple top agencies. As global president of GroupM, Proctor was responsible for over 30 percent of the world’s media buying market, reporting directly into Sir Martin Sorrell and leading a team of over 30,000 employees in 110 worldwide markets. Prior to his role at GroupM, he founded Mindshare, WPP’s first media agency, and was the CEO of J Walter Thompson in the UK, where he developed a mastery of media and go-to-market strategy.

