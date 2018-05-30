Virgin Trains teams up with Uber to offer taxis to train stations

Alexandra Rogers

Virgin Trains has launched a new partnership with Uber that will enable its passengers to hail a cab to the station where they are travelling.

From today, customers will have the option to receive a text reminding them to book an Uber taxi to the station. The deal does not apply to the return leg of the journey. There will be a two-week testing period in which customers will give feedback.

The companies say the deal will enable more people to leave their cars and home and save themselves the hassle of parking.

An added bonus is that passengers who use the package will be able to get 50 per cent off their first Uber trip to a maximum value of £10. It will only be available for customers travelling either from London Euston to Birmingham New Street and vice versa, before it is rolled out across Virgin Trains stations on the West Coast in the coming months, including Birmingham International, Glasgow Central, Milton Keynes Central, London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly, Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Haymarket.

Fred Jones, Head of Cities at Uber, commented: “In order to make it easy to leave your own car at home, we want door-to-door experiences to be as seamless and convenient as possible. This partnership with Virgin Train is an exciting first step towards offering customers an easy way to combine train and car travel at the touch of a button.”

