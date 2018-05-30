Oscar Lopez

London’s house prices have seen the slowest growth out of all major UK cities except Cambridge over the last year, according to property market analytics firm Hometrack.

House prices in London increased by just 0.8 per cent in the last year, the data showed, behind Cambridge which saw house prices increase by just 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen has seen the greatest drop in prices with the cost of an average home in the Scottish city dropping 7.2 per cent in the last year and almost 20 per cent since 2014

The data showed that overall, house price growth has stalled in the UK’s southern cities as sellers have started to accept larger discounts from asking prices.

In England, discounts on asking prices were largest in London, Oxford and Cambridge, of up to 4.7 per cent on average.

The strongest house price growth was registered in Manchester (7.7 per cent), followed by Leicester (7.4 per cent) and Edinburgh (7.2 per cent).

These cities all recorded house price growth that is higher than the average over the last 5 years.

Richard Donnell, insight director at Hometrack said: “The overall pace of overall city level growth has lost momentum as a result of virtually static prices in London and slower growth across southern England.

“Weaker consumer confidence and modest increase in mortgage rates are also impacting demand and mortgage approvals for home purchase have drifted lower in the last quarter.

“The cities index reveals, how macro and local factors such as the strength of the local economy and the relative affordability of housing are influencing the pace and direction of house price growth.”